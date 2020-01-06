DISTRICT ‘C’ OFFICERS PROBE SUSPECTED SUICIDE OF FORMER COLLEAGUE

Police from District C are now investigating a suspected case of suicide at Banyan Circle, Gooseberry Drive, Ruby St. Philip – officers got a report around 6:20 am of a man hanging by the neck with a rope at a nearby residence.

District C responded immediately and on arrival, attended to the man but there was no sign of life. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

He was a member of the RBPF and on suspension, having been charged with a number of Criminal matters.