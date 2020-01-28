Barbadian Police hoping to trace most recent Missing Girl

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 16 year old Alicia Phillips of Newbury St. George. On Sunday, 26 January, 2020 her mother Natasha Philips, reported her missing.

Description

Alicia is about four feet tall, slim built, has a brown complexion, small brown eyes, small nose, pointed ears pierced once, black natural hair, walks with hump back and she is always shaking her legs. At the time she was wearing long black jeans, a pink and white top, along with a baby blue haversack with flowers and her hair in one at the back.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Alicia Phillips, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, the hotline of 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest Police Station.

