37 YEAR OLD MAN MISSING FROM ST JOHN SINCE 14th OF THIS MONTH

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 37 year old O’Brien Decoursey White from Welch Village, St. John.

Circumstances

O’Brien Decoursey White was reported missing by his sister Sabrina White on Wednesday, 22nd January, 2020 and was last seen Tuesday, 14th January, 2020.

Description:

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of O’Brien Decoursey White is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.