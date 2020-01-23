37 YEAR OLD MAN MISSING FROM ST JOHN SINCE 14th OF THIS MONTH

by AirBourne / January 23rd, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 37 year old O’Brien Decoursey White from Welch Village, St. John.

Circumstances

O’Brien Decoursey White was reported missing by his sister Sabrina White on Wednesday, 22nd January, 2020 and was last seen Tuesday, 14th January, 2020.

Description:

Obrien Decoursey White

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, dark complexion, has a round oblong head with a low V point haircut, has a long oval face, with small black eyes, broad sloping forehead, thin lips with a scar over the top lip, small nose, has a gold tooth on the upper left side, an erect appearance, square shoulders, his legs are long and skinny. He has a pleasant manner and speaks with a loud Bajan accent. He frequents the River Terminal in Bridgetown.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of O’Brien Decoursey White is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
