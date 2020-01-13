13 YEAR OLD GIRL NOT SEEN SINCE NEW YEAR’S DAY

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing girl. She is 13 year old Mikelah Vaughan-Griffith.

Mikelah left the residence of her grandmother Sherry-ann Vaughan, of Belleplaine Main Road, Saint Andrew about 5:00 pm on Wednesday, 1st January, 2020 and has not been seen since.

Description

Mikelah is 5 feet 3 inches tall, medium built, has a round face, black straightened shoulder length hair parted into two. Normal eyebrows, dark complexion, brown eyes, slightly protruding forehead, broad nose, small ears, thin lips, receding chin, short neck, full-breasted with a flat stomach. She has a slight arch to her back and has knocked knees; she has a deep voice, speaks fast and is in the habit of sucking her right index finger while playing with her navel. She has a pleasant personality but can be abrupt as well.

She was sighted in the Constitution River Terminal on Tuesday, 07th January 2020 by her grandmother’s friend.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Mikelah Vaughan-Griffith, is asked to contact the District ‘F’ Police Station at 1 (246) 433-1540, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
