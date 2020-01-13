13 YEAR OLD GIRL NOT SEEN SINCE NEW YEAR’S DAY

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing girl. She is 13 year old Mikelah Vaughan-Griffith.

Mikelah left the residence of her grandmother Sherry-ann Vaughan, of Belleplaine Main Road, Saint Andrew about 5:00 pm on Wednesday, 1st January, 2020 and has not been seen since.

Description

She was sighted in the Constitution River Terminal on Tuesday, 07th January 2020 by her grandmother’s friend.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Mikelah Vaughan-Griffith, is asked to contact the District ‘F’ Police Station at 1 (246) 433-1540, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.