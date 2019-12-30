Young man shot in his face at Reed St

by DevilsAdvocate / December 30th, 2019

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred about 9:10pm on Thursday December 26th 2019 in the area of Reed Street, St. Michael.

26 year old Jamal Thomas of Chapman Lane, St. Michael was shot in his face about 9:10 pm by a person unknown to him. He was transported to the QEH by ambulance.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211 Crime Stoppers at 1800TIPS or Central Police Station at 430-7676

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
