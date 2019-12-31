WIRSPA Announces the Appointment of Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence as Director

The West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers’ Association today announced the appointment of Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence to the Board of Directors of WIRSPA, representing the Jamaica rum industry.

He comes to the Board with a wealth of knowledge and extensive background working within the Caribbean rum industry, having already racked up over two decades of service to managing the operations of J. Wray & Nephew Limited and Campari Group in Jamaica, of which he is currently chairman.

Mr. Lawrence took over as head of the Jamaica industry on 1st August of this year, as Chairman of the Spirits Pool Association as well as the Jamaica Rum and Spirits Trade Association. He succeeds R. Evon Brown, a long-time director of WIRSPA with over 40 years of service to Jamaica and the regional industry.

Joining J. Wray & Nephew in 1995, then under the former parent body, Lascelles de Mercado Group, he served in leadership positions at a wide number of subsidiaries and was also Chief Operating Officer of J. Wray & Nephew’s Kingston operations and Managing Director of J. Wray & Nephew Limited, before becoming Chairman of the Board in February 2016.

Having extensive knowledge in marketing, supply chain and strategic planning, leadership and implementation in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses, Mr. Lawrence is now keen to continue his contribution to the spirits industry, with his involvement in WIRSPA’s activities to build an internationally competitive industry. Mr. Lawrence will also serve on the Executive Committee of WIRSPA.

Chairman of WIRSPA, Komal Samaroo, who heads regional Guyana conglomerate Demerara Distillers, welcomed Mr. Lawrence representing Jamaica and an iconic brand, as a steady and experienced partner, and supporting WIRSPA’s central push to achieve higher recognition for its premium authentic products in a crowded market.