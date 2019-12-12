Who Has Been the Best Winger So Far in the 2019-20 Premier League Season?

Throughout Premier League history, England’s top-flight has been blessed to be home to some of the world’s best players. From world-renowned stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo to Jamaican-born winger, John Barnes, English football (or soccer, if you like) has never been short of attacking creativity and flair. However, with such competition in the Premier League, it’s become increasingly difficult to determine which wide player can stake a claim for being the outright best thus far in 2019-20 season.

As a result, we’re going to look at which winger has been the best throughout the opening months of the new campaign.

Raheem Sterling

Following his transfer to Manchester City in the summer of 2015, Sterling has undoubtedly become one of the most feared attackers in England’s top-flight and throughout Europe. After joining the reigning Champions four years ago and developing into a world-class winger under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, the Jamaican-born winger has recorded an impressive goalscoring tally in recent years which has continued into the new season.

The 2018-19 PFA Young Player of the Year has started the latest campaign in the same fashion that he ended the last and has already scored eight goals in 14 appearances. With the 24-year-old on course to once again finish with around 20 goals, it’s hardly surprising that, as of December 11th, he was 11/1 with Premier League betting at Paddy Power to win the golden boot next May.

Mohamed Salah

It’s tough to have a conversation about English football’s best modern-day attacker without mentioning the 2018 PFA Player of the Year winner, Mohamed Salah. Despite struggling with an ankle problem following a tackle from Hamza Choudhury in the closing stages of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City back in October, the former Chelsea and Basel winger has still scored seven goals in 13 Premier League appearances.

While the right-sided attacker hasn’t yet reached his 2017-18 goal-scoring form, in which he became the first player to find the net on 32 occasions in a 38-game season, breaking the previous record set by Alan Shearer, Ronaldo and Luis Suarez, he has contributed four assists in his 1,105 minutes on the pitch.

Sadio Mane

Although there may appear to be a Liverpool pattern emerging, it’s hard to ignore that Senegal’s Sadio Mane has not just one of the best wingers in England but also Europe so far this season. After sharing the golden boot with Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the 2018-19 season, the former Southampton attacker is currently fifth in the race for this year’s goal-scoring award with nine goals.

When compared to the other names mentioned, Mane leads the way in regard to goal-scoring contributions. His involvement in 15 goals is four more than Salah, who has played two fewer games, and six more than England’s Raheem Sterling who has featured in the same number of matches as the Senegalese winger in the 2019-20 campaign.

A Battle Created Through Fierce Rivalry

Along with competing at the top end of the league table, Liverpool and Manchester City players are fighting against each other to be the best in their respective positions. Despite being central to Manchester City securing back-to-back Premier League titles over the last few years, the statistics suggest that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is currently the best wide player in England’s top-flight, ahead of Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.