STABBING NEAR CHEFETTE ROCKLEY

Police are carrying out investigations into a stabbing incident which occurred about 7:25 pm on Thursday December 26th 2019 in the area of a popular Restaurant located at Rockley, Christ Church.

Noel Massiah-Gordon 18 years of Harmony Hall St. Michael reported how he and a group of males were liming in the area of Rockley when they were confronted by another group of males. As a result of the altercation, he received a stab wound to the abdomen.

He was transported to the QEH by ambulance. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or Worthing Police Station