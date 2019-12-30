STABBING NEAR CHEFETTE ROCKLEY

by DevilsAdvocate / December 30th, 2019

Police are carrying out investigations into a stabbing incident which occurred about 7:25 pm on Thursday December 26th 2019 in the area of a popular Restaurant located at Rockley, Christ Church.

Noel Massiah-Gordon 18 years of Harmony Hall St. Michael reported how he and a group of males were liming in the area of Rockley when they were confronted by another group of males. As a result of the altercation, he received a stab wound to the abdomen.

He was transported to the QEH by ambulance. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or Worthing Police Station

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
Bajan Reporter 468x150

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • IGT MyBarbadosLottery 1
  • Bajan Reporter 336x280
  • BGIS 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1