Shooting death – 48th Murder of 2019

Police are looking to solve Barbados’ 48th Murder for 2019 which unfolded about 11:30 on the night of the 13th this month. Gone is 27 year old Rondell Alexander from Gills Gap, Black Rock, St. Michael.

SUMMARY

A group of men were lining in the area by a shop known as “Twerks Bar,” when an unknown assailant fired a number of gunshots and ran off.

The now deceased fell to the ground and was pronounced dead on the spot. There are no other reported injuries as investigations continue.