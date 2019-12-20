Missing Girl – Zakayla Jasmine Jessica Billingy

The Royal Barbados Police Force are urging Barbadians to help locate lmissing 12 year old Zakayla Jasmine Jessica Billingy from Carters, St. John.

Circumstances

She left the residence of her grandmother Carmel Billingy about 1:15 pm on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 to attend a funeral and has not returned home. About 7:45 pm on the said date, she was seen in the area of Probyn Street, Bridgetown, St. Michael. She boarded a minibus going to Sergeant Street, St. John about 08:00 pm and was last seen in the area of Four Roads, St. John where she disembarked the minibus and has not been seen since.

Description:

She is about 4ft 5in tall, dark complexion, round face with pimples, small black eyes, bulbous nose, both ears pierced once thick lips, round chin, short thick neck, full-breasted, has a hunched appearance, soft-spoken with a lisp and pleasantly mannered.



Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Zakayla Jasmine Jessica Billingy is asked to contact the Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -TIPS (8477), District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or the nearest Police Station.