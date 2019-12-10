Limits to alcoholic beverage sales in the DR lifted for Christmas season into 2020

The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Interior and Police (MIP) announced the lifting of their curfew for the purchase of alcoholic beverages.

Since Thursday, 5 December 2019 until Tuesday, 7 January 2020 there will be no time restrictions to the sale of alcoholic beverages at bars, discos and restaurants.

The lifting of the curfew is on the occasion of Christmas, New Year’s Day and Three Kings Day festivities.

Santo Domingo’s Article 16 of Decree 316-06 that instituted the curfew allows for this exemption which has cause for concern among certain health and religious groups in that side of Hispaniola.