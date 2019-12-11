Harvard University with Antigua and Barbuda agree cooperation

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, revealed the President of Harvard University, Dr. Lawrence Bacow, responded to his advocacy for a programme of cooperation between Harvard University and the Five Islands Campus of the University of the West Indies in Antigua.

The Prime Minister said that Dr. Bacow has indicated the willingness of Harvard to work out cooperation arrangements that would benefit the Five Islands Campus, in acknowledgment of Harvard University‘s historical relationship with slavery, particularly confronting past injustices and their legacies. The Harvard Law school was founded on an endowment in 1815 that was funded from slavery on the Royall’s plantation on Antigua.

Preliminary discussions to establish a framework for cooperation will be held in January after the University’s break for the Christmas Season.

Prime Minister Browne welcomed President Bacow’s readiness to engage and stated that between now and the preliminary meeting in January, practical proposals for cooperation will be prepared”.