DOUBLE TRAGEDY – MOTHER AND SON DROWN NEAR OISTINS

by DevilsAdvocate / December 16th, 2019

Officers at Oistins Police station received a report about 4:15 yesterday afternoon how two persons – an adult female and a young boy drowned while at Welches Beach, near Oistins, Christ Church. On arrival to the scene, police confirmed the two lifeless bodies on the sand.

Further investigations informed that they were both pulled from the sea by two individuals who were walking along the beach.

The two deceased were identified by family members as 27 year old Nioca Howard formerly of Emerald Park West, Six Roads, St. Philip and 5 year old Nico Roach of the same address.

He was Nioca Howard’s son.

 

