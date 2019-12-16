DOUBLE TRAGEDY – MOTHER AND SON DROWN NEAR OISTINS

Officers at Oistins Police station received a report about 4:15 yesterday afternoon how two persons – an adult female and a young boy drowned while at Welches Beach, near Oistins, Christ Church. On arrival to the scene, police confirmed the two lifeless bodies on the sand.

Further investigations informed that they were both pulled from the sea by two individuals who were walking along the beach.

He was Nioca Howard’s son.