CHRISTMAS EVE STABBING ON ROEBUCK STREET

Police are examining what led to a stabbing incident which unfolded on Christmas Eve at Roebuck Street, St. Michael which resulted in one person being injured.

SUMMARY

The injured 24 year old male Jamario King of Drax Hall Hope St George was in the area of Roebuck Street around 2:40 pm when he was attacked by a group of men.

He received a laceration to his right arm and ran from the area. King sought refuge at a business establishment on James Street and was transported by private motor vehicle for private medical attention.

Anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Police Emergency at 211 Crime Stoppers at 1800TIPS or the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190.

You can also alert Police via Facebook Messenger at facebook.com/royal.barbados.police.force/

All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.