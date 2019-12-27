CHRISTMAS EVE SHOOTING IN BUSH HALL

Police are investigating the most recent shooting incident which occurred about on the night of Christmas Eve at Perfection Rd, Bush Hall St. Michael which led to the wounding of two persons.

SUMMARY

Two males 23 year old Lennox Hoyte from Bush Hall and 41 year old Kaspien Mayers of Cave Hill, in the same parish were liming on a ‘Block’ at Perfection Road Bush Hall St. Michael, when two males both armed with guns approached them and opened fire in their direction. Both victims received multiple injuries about the body and were taken to the QEH by ambulance.

Anyone who may have information that can solve this matter should dial the Police Emergency at 211 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242.

You can also use Facebook Messenger at facebook.com/royal.barbados.police.force/