British High Commissioner to Barbados Hosts Patronising Reception Celebrating Work of Prince’s Trust International on Barbados

British High Commissioner to Barbados Janet Douglas hosted an exclusive and private reception recently celebrating the work of Prince’s Trust International at her official Residence.

Prince’s Trust International has been working to bridge the gap between education and employment for young people on Barbados since 2016. Together with local delivery partners, including the Royal Barbados Police Force, the Ministry of Youth and the Barbados Youth Business Trust, Prince’s Trust International delivers programmes in education, employability and enterprise for young people on the island.

Bringing a successful 43 years of history from The Prince’s Trust in the UK, Prince’s Trust International works with their in-country partners, adapting their programme model to meet the local need and context.

During the evening guests heard from speakers including Janet Douglas; representatives from Prince's Trust International; Christopher Holder of The Maria Holder Memorial Trust; Akeme Cox a former Prince's Trust International participant and Andy Thorne, a friend and supporter of Prince's Trust International.

Prince’s Trust International also set out their 5 year expansion plan in the Caribbean that will see them support over 12,000 young people across the region, expanding on to new countries in the Eastern Caribbean, and adding to their current work on Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.