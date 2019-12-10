Barbadian volunteer recognised by Queen Elizabeth II with Commonwealth Points of Light award

Alian Ollivierre, representing Barbados, was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II as the 121st Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of her exceptional voluntary service mentoring young women.

Ms Ollivierre, representing Barbados, is the founder of ‘I Am a Girl Barbados‘, which mentors girls and young women who have experienced gender-based discrimination to become the leaders of tomorrow. The organisation’s flagship programme ‘Reach One, Teach One‘ encourages girls turning 18 to become mentors to other girls who have experienced similar social challenges, creating a community where they can feel safe and supported. Under Alian’s stewardship ‘I am a Girl Barbados‘ has reached over 1,500 young people across Barbados and the Caribbean through motivational seminars, economic awareness workshops, dance and creative arts workshops, and innovative entrepreneurship classes.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week.

By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.

Alian said: “This is a great honour to be recognised for such a prestigious award, and I must say thank you on behalf of the entire team at I Am A Girl. We are not an anomaly but merely concerned and active citizens, who believe in utilising our skills and professional abilities for the good of humanity, in building preventive and supportive efforts, where feasible. Girls who face so many of these challenges are our heroes, and to truly lead and create positive shifts, we must all create an influential environment that builds back the community spirit lost.”

Janet Douglas CMG, UK High Commissioner in Barbados said: “It has given me great pleasure to present this Commonwealth Point of Light Award to Alian on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. Through her work with I Am A Girl, Alian is making a positive difference to the life of vulnerable girls and young women in Barbados.”

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. The Heads of Government meeting brought together leaders from all the 53 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people. Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way.