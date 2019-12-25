25 YEAR OLD WOMAN FROM SPOONER’S HILL MISSING SINCE XMAS

by DevilsAdvocate / December 30th, 2019

The Royal Barbados Police Force are asking Barbadians to help locate missing 25 year old Larea Marguerita Sharida Doughlin from Rock Gap, Spooners Hill, St. Michael.

Circumstances

She left the residence of her mother Annette Doughlin about 11:00 pm on Wednesday 25th December 2019 to deliver a Christmas light set and has not been seen since.

Description:

Missing Woman Larea Doughlin

Larea is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and light brown complexion. She has short blonde hair, a round face with dark brown eyes, normal nose, mouth and ears. She speaks in a loud tone and answers to the alias, ‘Blondie.’ She has two tattoos. The first tattoo is on the right side of her chest and comprises unknown letters surrounded by hearts. The other tattoo is on her right leg however the design is unknown.

At the time of her leaving her residence, she was wearing a pair of small gold earrings (one in each ear), a plain orange tee-shirt, a pair of short white pants cut just above the knees and brown sandals. The tattoo on her leg is visible when she is wearing these pants.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Larea Marguerita Sharida Doughlin is asked to contact the Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -TIPS (8477), District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242/7246 or the nearest Police Station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
